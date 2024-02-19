Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

The controversial Turkish Islamist aid organization IHH wants to set off for Gaza with several ships. IHH boss Bülent Yildirim announced this in Istanbul.

Istanbul – The pro-government and Islamist aid organization IHH is planning a convoy of ships towards Gaza. The Secretary General of the IHH, Bülent Yildirim, announced this on Saturday (February 17) at the Palestine conference “Diriliş Buluşmaları Filistin” (translated: Resurrection Conference of Palestine) in Istanbul.

“We will go to Gaza. We will buy ships. We will sail out into the Mediterranean. The path is called Palestine,” said Yildirim, appealing for donations for the project. “The time for talks is over,” continued the IHH boss. Ships from Europe and other countries are also expected to set off for Gaza and activists from dozens of countries will take part.

IHH organizes march on US soldiers in Incirlik

On November 5th, the IHH organized a march on Incirlik Air Base, which is also used by US troops. On Footage showed a sign on a truck that read “Down with the Israeli pigs.”

Yildirim is considered an admirer of the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoganwhich maintains the cult of the head of state in Islamist and nationalist circles. Israel I wanted to attack the Gaza Strip on the night of the Turkish coup on July 15, 2016, if it had been successful.

“On July 15, Hamas friends said on Israeli radio that 'If Erdogan falls, start bombing,'” Yildirim said in a TV broadcast TV Net. Therefore, the equation “if Turkey falls, Gaza falls” is not unreasonable. “The friends from Hamas” are said to have played the radio traffic in which this was said to him at the time.

In 2010, Israeli commandos killed the “Mavi Marmara” and nine activists. © IMAGO/Ashraf Amra

IHH receives award from Al-Qaeda branch in Syria

News about the IHH and Islamist groups in Syria, for example, appears again and again, especially in the media critical of the government. In 2017, according to a report by Sol Haber, the IHH received an award from the Al Qaeda affiliate Haiʾat Tahrir ash-Sham because it was one of the “secret heroes of the revolution”.

There is also said to be a connection between the terrorist organization “Islamic State” (IS) and the IHH. At least that's what the newspaper says Bir Gun citing the witnesses of Merve D. and Valentina S., who traveled from Germany to Syria in 2013, apparently got married there and joined the jihadists. According to Merve D., she and her Turkish husband are said to have distributed relief goods that came from the IHH during their stay in Syria, the paper writes. The following year, both were picked up by the police in Turkey, Slobodyanjuk was deported to Germany, while Merve D. was released.

IHH organizer of the 2010 Gaza Relief Flotilla

The IHH came to international prominence in 2010 when the Gaza Aid Flotilla was stormed by the Israeli Navy in international waters. Nine activists were killed and several activists and Israeli soldiers were injured on the Mavi Marmara. The IHH was one of the organizers of the flotilla. Members of the IHH were also on board. After paying 20 million US dollars to Turkey, reconciliation took place again between the two states.

Relations between Israel and Türkiye strained

Relations between Israel and Turkey have been tense since the attack by the radical Islamic group Hamas on October 7 last year. After the attack, Erdogan called Hamas, among other things, a liberation organization that wanted to free its people. Most recently, Erdogan had the Israeli Prime Minister again Benjamin Netanyahu addressed sharply. “The would-be Hitler government of Netanyahu has crossed a new red line every day since October 7 in its policy of brutality and massacre,” the Turkish president said. A flotilla similar to the one in 2010 would once again put a massive strain on relations between the two countries. (erpe)