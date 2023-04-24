The Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia has launched new individualized aid so that people with disabilities can acquire the resources they need in their day to day. This was announced this Monday by the regional president Fernando López Miras at the Palacio de San Esteban, where he received the members of the committee of representatives of people with intellectual disabilities and the development of Full Inclusion Region of Murcia, the federation that brings together the associations families of people with intellectual disabilities.

In order to access this aid, applicants must have a recognized disability of at least 33%. The amount of this aid varies between 500 and 7,000 euros depending on the resources that are demanded. The application period for this grant is open until June 18 and the Community expects that close to 1,500 people can benefit.

Specialized resources that can be requested



This subsidy, articulated through the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Equality, is designed with the aim of helping people with disabilities to eliminate architectural barriers and to buy specialized instruments or resources that they specifically require.

Anything from glasses to hearing aids, door extensions, electric beds, lifting platforms, changing the bathtub to a shower foot or installing a bath chair can be requested. This is the financial amount offered by the Community for each of them:

-Glasses (maximum one unit): 500 euros.

-Complete articulated electric bed (includes articulated bed base, articulated mattress and rails): up to 1,200 euros.

-Expansion of doors: up to 2,000 euros.

-Acquisition of a hearing aid: up to 2,000 euros.

-Two hearing aids: up to 4,000 euros.

-Change of bathtub at the foot of the shower up to 2,500 euros.

-Installation of a stair lift platform: up to 7,000 euros.

-Ramp: up to 1,500 euros.

-Adaptation of motor vehicles: up to 5,000 euros.

-Accessories/cochlear implant spare parts: up to 1,000 euros.

-Oral treatment: up to 2,000 euros.

-Oral treatment with implants: up to 3,000 euros.

-Bath/shower chair with headrest: up to 1,300 euros.

-Electric crane with harness: up to 1,300 euros.

This subsidy can be requested through the CARM electronic headquarters or in person at the Registration Assistance offices. For your electronic application you must have an electronic ID, Digital Certificate or [email protected]