Extra benefit of R$ 200 is temporary and will be paid until December; read the full calendar

The government pays this Monday (15.Aug.2022) the Brazil aid of August with new value: R$ 600. Beneficiaries who have the NIS (Social Identification Number) ending in 5 will receive the money. About 2 million families will benefit on this date. Payments run through August 22.

See payment dates on calendar below:

The federal government included 2.2 million families in the monthly payroll and raised the total number of beneficiaries of the program to 20.2 million.

About 60 million people will be impacted, totaling family members. It is practically 1 in 3 Brazilians. The average value will be R$ 607.88.

The installment with an extra R$ 200 will be paid until December. The Auxílio Brasil calendar for August was brought forward this month.

BA, SP and RJ lead

The states of Bahia, São Paulo and Rio have the highest numbers of beneficiaries.

In percentage of the population receiving the money, Paraíba leads the ranking, with 18.5%. Sergipe follows soon after, with 16.8%. Maranhão, Pernambuco and Piauí appear later, both with 16.7%.



Families will be able to enjoy the benefits thanks to the approval of the PEC of kindness. The proposed constitutional amendment it was approved in June with the support of congressmen who support the government and the opposition. Establishes R$ 41 billion in expenses beyond the spending ceiling until the end of December.

GOVERNMENT BET

The new Auxílio Brasil amount, approved less than 90 days before the elections, is a government strategy to win votes in October. Bolsonaro tries to get closer to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who leads the electoral race with 43% of voting intentions in the 1st round. The current chief executive has 35%.

According to the latest survey PowerDateheld from July 31 to August 2, 2022, 65% of people who received some portion of Auxílio Brasil in the last month disapprove of the Bolsonaro government.

Among those who are beneficiaries of the Bolsa Família replacement program, 32% approve of the administration of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Among those who say they did not receive any portion of the benefit in the previous month of the survey, the approval rate is 39%, while the failure rate is 58%.

Here is the historical trajectory of how the beneficiaries of the social program have evaluated the government since May:

