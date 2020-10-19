Valentine is 19 years old and has a degree in History. This summer, she was only able to work three weeks at a recreation center. His scholarship is no longer enough for him. “As of October 19, I have 25 euros left to eat and live. The aid of 150 euros is not negligible. For me, it will be used for basic necessities“, she explains. The situation is similar for Etiennette de La Ruffie, whose accounts have been in the red since the start of the school year.

This student left temporarily to live with her parents to save money, while continuing her studies at a distance. His move to the capital and his school fees incurred too much expense. “All these registration fees, added on top of each other, make a huge budget“, she laments. Nearly 400,000 young beneficiaries of APL should receive aid of 150 euros. Each month, according to the UNEF, students spend on average between 800 and 1,300 euros for all their fresh.

