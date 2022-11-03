Rapporteur of the case in the court, Anastasia said that he will “ensure that the information flows in a timely manner”

Ministers of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) and the Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira, participated, this Thursday (3.Nov.2022), in the 1st meeting to discuss the transitional government. Minister Paulo Guedes (Economy) also participated.

The follow-up rapporteur will be Minister Antônio Anastasia.

“The transition is based on the exchange of information. The objective is to follow, to ensure that the information flows in a timely manner and at the right time.”, said Anastasia, who also informed that the topic of the payment of R$ 600 of emergency aid in 2023 was not discussed at the meeting.

by lawthe person in charge of the current government who will be assigned to give access to the information requested by the government of president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be the executive secretary of the Civil House, Jônathas Assunção.

He is also a member of Petrobras’ board of directors and had his name rejected by the state’s eligibility committee. However, the government insisted on Asunción’s name and managed to place him on the council.

At the TCU, ministers Jorge Oliveira, rapporteur for the 2022 presidential accounts, and Vital do Rêgo, rapporteur for the 1st year of the 3rd term of Lula’s government will also participate in the transition process.