The barking of dogs is the only thing you hear in the village of Moulay Brahim, about fifty kilometers south of Marrakech. They are the dogs of a rescue team from Huelva, Spain, that has just arrived. The village was hit hard by Friday’s earthquake and there are still people under the rubble. The team, which has fourteen dogs with them, rushes to a house that has been completely razed to the ground.

But the Moroccan local police stop them. “No one is allowed through here. These are orders from above,” says one of the officers, dressed in green. Chaos ensues, because family members got a little hope when they saw the Spaniards. “The Moroccans are suffocating us here,” whispers a young man who does not want his name mentioned for privacy reasons.

No one wants to help us, no one wants to speak to us Mohsin al Kiyali resident Moulay Brahim

Also read: Marrakech spends the night on the streets: ‘I never dare to sleep at home again’



“My mother has been here since Friday evening,” cries 38-year-old Mohsin al Kiyali, dressed in a gray tracksuit. He was not at home at the time of the earthquake. “No one wants to help us. No one wants to speak to us. I am powerless and going completely crazy. And now they don’t want to let the Spanish through. Our own people leave us for dead and they don’t care,” he says, wiping away tears.

Most help refused

A man dressed in white and beige shorts accompanies the Spaniards and becomes frustrated when the Moroccan authorities insist on not letting anyone through. He decides to run into the rubble and shouts everything together. “The Spaniards are here,” he shouts. “They have dogs with them. Let us the hell through. There are people here.”

Then Antonio Nogales, the head of the rescue team, intervenes. “We will look alone with two rescuers. We will then look further with the Moroccan authorities to see what the intention is.”

The Moroccan village Moulay Brahim was severely affected by the earthquake.

Photo James Rajotte



Morocco has so far refused the most aid, except from Spain, the United Kingdom, Israel, Tunisia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. Remarkably, even France is not welcome. It is not yet clear why the Spaniards are being opposed. NGOs, on which many residents mainly rely, also experience difficulties in distributing relief supplies.

Nobody answers

According to Al Kiyali, in addition to his mother, three other women and a man with his children are under the rubble. “I’ve been trying to call her since the earthquake. The phone rings, but no one answers,” he pauses and then bursts into tears. “I only have my mother. I don’t have anyone else here anymore. God help me.” Nogales takes Al Kiyali towards the rubble under which his mother lies. He has to point out where she is lying so that the rescuers can see if they can get her out. The three men disappear from view.





The epicenter of the earthquake, which killed more than 2,100 people, was in the mountainous area southwest of Marrakech. The further south you drive, the greater the devastation. On the road, families camp along the road in tents. Sheets are tied to trees to provide shade. Debris that has rolled down a mountain blocks the way to the villages where most of the victims have fallen. Excavators and sliding trucks try to clear the road. Emergency services drive back and forth, but trucks with relief supplies are nowhere to be seen.

Neighbors’ houses swept away

Imam Bouaziz Abbasi at his home in Moulay Brahim.

Photo James Rajotte



In Moulay Brahim, 85-year-old imam Bouaziz Abbasi sits in the doorway of his house on a plastic stool and stares at the devastation around him. The neighbors’ houses have been swept away, only his house is still standing. “Everything is gone, but am I surprised? No, the government is corrupt. You put some money in people’s hands and you get a building permit and you don’t have to adhere to any safety rules.”

Follow the latest developments about the earthquake in Moroccoour blog



Abbasi, dressed in a light blue abaya over a red turtleneck, shuffles painfully towards the stairs that lead to the roof terrace. “Look, that neighbor’s stone roof was supported by wooden beams. The foundation was bad. And this house is only a month old,” he mutters. “More than 35 people have died in my neighborhood alone. And the government? He is only concerned with broadcasting beautiful propaganda pictures on television. Anyone who watches TV thinks that we are being helped very well, but I have not had any help,” he says angrily. “I’m almost out of medication and I barely have anything to eat, but I haven’t seen a food package.”

More than 35 people have died in my neighborhood alone Bouaziz Abbasi resident Moulay Brahim

The Spanish rescue team from Nogales returns with bad news. Mohsin al Kayali’s mother is no longer alive. The Moroccans do not want to give permission to remove her body from the rubble, so after hours of waiting the team leaves for the next village. Mohsin is left alone, in tears. “I want to die. I want to go to my mother.”

A resident of Moulay Brahim surveys the damage after the massive earthquake struck the region on Friday.

Photo James Rajotte

