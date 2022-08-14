The Autonomous Community will have more resources to meet the avalanche of requests for aid for the installation of solar panels for self-consumption, a call that had completely overwhelmed the administrative and economic capacity of the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson.

Specifically, the Institute for the Diversification and Saving of Energy (Idae), dependent on the Ministry for the Ecological Transition, has already communicated to the regional Administration that it will have 13 million more to attend to these subsidies, according to what the director informed LA TRUTH. General of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity, Horacio Sánchez.

The object of this subsidy program is “energy self-consumption installations in the service sectors and other productive sectors, the residential sector, public administrations and the third sector and thermal applications in the residential sector”, as explained in the active call from the November 3, 2021.

Requests are dealt with in strict order of presentation, so that in the first months 6,000 requests were registered



The 17.5 million euros available to the Ministry from the beginning turned out to be totally insufficient, since already in the month of May the Community had received some 6,000 applications for this aid. To attend to them all, it would have needed an endowment of more than 43 million euros.

The Ministry of Business also had difficulties in processing the high demand for aid, a situation that has now improved as the number of applications has also been reduced. The General Director of Energy explains that, as they are grants that are awarded through simple competition, that is, they are attended by strict order of presentation until the funds are exhausted, the largest number of requests were concentrated in the first months. of grants.

Controversy with the Ministry



Being funds from the European Union, the processing of these grants is more complex and also requires more documentation, which takes longer to study and approve, adds Sánchez.

The Ministry asked the Ministry in May to expand the funds for the Region of Murcia and thus be able to attend to the greater number of requests submitted, but the fact that Murcia was excluded in the first granting of more funds for photovoltaic self-consumption sparked a controversy between both administrations. The regional Executive accused the Ministry of marginalizing him, and the Government Delegation of not submitting the request for more resources in a timely manner.

The General Director of Energy now comments that the approval of an additional 13 million euros for the Region shows that the request was made correctly. The money, however, although its concession has been reported, has not yet been transferred to the regional Administration.

Horacio Sánchez points out that it is even possible to ask the Ministry for a second increase in the resources for this aid, and the Ministry also plans, if necessary, to demand the money from the program that is left over in other communities.

The deadline to apply for subsidies ends on December 31, so there is still time to distribute the more than 30 million already granted to the Region of Murcia.

Individuals or groups, as well as legal entities –companies, institutions, local entities, the institutional public sector, third-sector organizations, communities of owners and citizen communities of energy– can benefit from these grants.

The program is divided into different lines of aid, among which are the creation of self-consumption facilities, with renewable energy sources, with or without storage, and the incorporation of storage in renewable self-consumption facilities in the services sector, and other sectors productive, in the residential sector, public administrations and the third sector, as well as the installation of thermal renewable energy in the residential sector.