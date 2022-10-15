After a “fine comb” and greater demand, the number of Auxílio-Reclusão has dropped to the lowest level in the last 10 years

The number of benefits granted to families of prisoners, the reclusion aid, has fallen by 52.2% since the beginning of the Jair Bolsonaro government. In January 2019, there were 46,750. In September this year, 22,320.

The data show that the president has been able to impose one of his goals in tightening benefits to detainees, the result of a provisional measure (already converted into law) at the beginning of his term.

The disbursement of INSS (National Institute of Social Security) with the reclusion aid went from R$ 49.8 million in January 2019 to R$ 27.4 million in September this year.

Average value: BRL 1,286

It is still above the minimum wage (R$ 1,212). Bolsonaro wanted to reduce. He did not make it.

The aid has been in existence since 1933, but it was only for reclusive workers in the shipping sector. In 1960, it began to apply to prisoners.

After almost 4 years, Bolsonaro managed to fulfill part of what he defends for the granting of aid. This type of promise is part of the president’s appeal to the more conservative population and is against this type of benefit.

In the 2018 election, the then candidate spoke with indignation about the prison aid. It was one of the recurring topics in his speeches.

In 2022, in this 2nd phase of the campaign, the president’s communication says that the inmates defend Lula. The president must continue to explore this issue to try to increase the rejection of PT.

In electoral propaganda on TV, the Bolsonarista campaign showed significant victories by Lula in the counting of votes for provisional prisoners. The move is expected not only because Bolsonaro has cut prison terms, but also because the majority of this group is made up of poor people, a segment in which the PT performs better in polls.

The chief executive’s electoral propaganda states that “the criminals chose Lula for president”. According to the video, the PT had more votes in prisons in the 1st round of the 2022 elections. The program shows a recording of a robbery while the narrator says that “it is your family’s life that is in danger”. watch here.

For 3.2% of prisoners

There are 671,000 prisoners in the country. Only 3.2% fulfilled the prerequisites: having a formal job and having a low income. In October 2020, it was 5%.

In 2019, there was a reduction with the imposition of more rules to have access to money.

In 2020, the scenario was reversed. Because of the economic crisis resulting from the pandemic, more people were seeking the benefits they were entitled to, and the number had started to rise again.

One request gives Public Defender’s Office also made the INSS relax the requirements during the state of public calamity – which expired on December 31, 2020.

Currently, these are the rules: