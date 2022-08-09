Extra benefit of R$ 200 is temporary and will be paid until December; read the full calendar

O Brazil aid payment begins this Tuesday (09.Aug.2022) with a new amount: R$ 600. Beneficiaries who have the NIS (Social Identification Number) ending in 1 will receive the money. Payments will be made until August 22 .

See payment dates on calendar below:

The federal government included 2.2 million families in the monthly payroll and raised the total number of beneficiaries of the program to 20.2 million.

About 60 million people will be impacted, totaling family members. It is practically 1 in 3 Brazilians. The average value will be R$ 607.88.

The installment with R$ 200 extra will be paid until December. The Auxílio Brasil calendar for August was brought forward this month.

Families will be able to enjoy the benefits thanks to the approval of the PEC of Goodness. The proposed constitutional amendment was approved in June with the support of congressmen who support the government and the opposition. Establishes R$ 41 billion in expenses beyond the Spending Ceiling until the end of December.