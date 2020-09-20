AICTE Scholarship 2020-21: All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has invited online applications for scholarship to postgraduate (PG) students for the academic session -2020-21.

AICTE-accredited institutes candidates who hold a valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) or GPAT score will be eligible to apply to this scholarship. Applications can be made online on the official website of AICTE.

For the development of technical education in India, AICTE offers scholarship of Rs 12400 per month to PG students. This facility is offered to full time GATE / GPAT qualified students.

A total of 24 months scholarship is awarded during the two-year PG course. Scholarships are awarded from the month of classes commencing to the month when classes are closed.

OBC (creamy layer) students will not be eligible for this scholarship. But OBC (non-creamy layer) students will be eligible.

Qualification for scholarship –

i-Candidate should have GATE / GPAT at the time of admission.

ii- The student must be admitted as a full-time scholar.

ii- Candidate should take admission in AICTE recognized institute or university.

iv- Candidate should take admission for AICTE recognized course. For more information, please read the official notice.