Some 7,000 travelers experienced a day of chaos at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

A interruption in the internet service of the National Institute of Migration (INM) and a bfog fog that prevented safe landings and takeoffs, affected some 7,000 passengers.

The failure in the systems INM was attributed to cable theft attempt by a person who was arrested hours later.

The fiber optic internet interruption damaged since early morning affected not only the procedures for entering the country, which had to be done manually, but also the systems of some airlines and users of Telmex, the company that provides the service, as officially reported by the INM.

Additionally, 69 departure and arrival flights They were affected by the bank of fog that settled in the terminal since dawn.

The AICM He specified that 44 departures and 25 arrivals were affected until 8:33 a.m., when the fog dissipated.

However, the impact had consequences of hours, well various flights they were scheduled for takeoff or arrival even up to 11:00 a.m.

In the morning, the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, had attributed the interruption of the service to a change in the system and to the training of the personnel of the INM.

“There was training for staff Migration and they stopped the system there, but that’s it. It was a change in the system,” insisted the Secretary.

The faults and the fog, cause a ‘black’ day

“There were moments, some longer than others, there was simply no network, there was no way to check passports, alerts, give exits, there was simply no internet or telephone signal,” a REFORMA told Migration agent.

“The failure (in the INM filters) delayed everything for more than six hours,” estimated the immigration agent, who also accused that the lack of personnel in the filters and training among them exacerbated the problem.

He indicated that on a regular basis they should work between 12 and 18 elements per shift.

“But this chaos caught us with six at dawn, nothing came up on the screen Just a mistake,” he revealed. The commanders called more personnel to Terminal 2 to alleviate the situation.

He indicated that the exit was applied to the compatriots by manually filling out the forms.

At this point, the agent acknowledged, several of his colleagues lacked training to properly fill out the forms, which caused a bottleneck in the migration area.

The INM reported around 11:00 a.m. yesterday that the migratory filter systems had been restored and were operating at 100 percent.

However, in a tour of T2, after that time, it was found that the affectation continued.