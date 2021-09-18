Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 09.17.2021 19:15:31

After the heavy rains that have been registered this afternoon in the capital, users on social networks have reported flooding at the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

On Twitter, the acronyms of AICM and #Rains became a trend in Mexico, since different points of the airport with puddles and even drains that are pushed by the force of the rain have been reported.

ledz