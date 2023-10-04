The Mexico City International Airport (AICM) reported this Wednesday the closure of the tills at Sitio 300, a group that sold tickets without authorization.

Due, Accesses 1 and 2 of Terminal 1 of the AICM are closed for the eviction of a taxi site; Although the operations of the air terminal are not affected, users must enter through access 3.

The measure was taken after it was detected that the staff of Sitio 300 did not have valid Airport Identification Cards (TIAs), and that the group had a debt of approximately 60 million pesos with the AICM.

The closing of the boxes was carried out before a Notary Public, with unarmed Auxiliary Police elements, who at all times acted with full respect for Human Rights.

Derived from the above, starting today the sale of the group’s tickets will be carried out at the premises located in Room E3 of the international arrivals clinic in Terminal I (Door 7).

The AICM reported that the measure was taken to put order in the sale of tickets and the provision of ground transportation service.

The closure of the Sitio 300 tills is an important step in the fight against the illegal sale of tickets at the AICM. This measure could benefit the group’s users, who will now have to buy their tickets at a single location and with the certainty that the service is legal.

The AICM has taken other measures to combat illegal ticket sales, such as installing security cameras and hiring specialized personnel. These measures have contributed to reducing illegal ticket sales at the airport.