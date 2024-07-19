Although it has not reported any damage due to the global computer failure, Mexico City’s Benito Juárez International Airport (AICM) asked users on Friday to contact their airlines if they have problems with their flight, while Viva Aerobus has reported some cancellations.

“In light of the report of computer system failures affecting some airlines in several countries, we recommend that people with flights scheduled for that day stay in contact with their airlines to find out the status of their flights,” he said on social media.

A Computer failure of unprecedented magnitude affected This Friday at Airlines, banks, railways and telecommunications companies around the worldcausing serious disruptions in various sectors and generating great uncertainty among users.

The fault, apparently caused by a CrowdStrike Falcon antivirus software update faultyimpacted the operations of renowned companies such as Microsoft, Azure, Delta, United, American Airlines, Air France, KLM, Ryanair, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Turkish Airlines and banks from various countries.

The effects of the ruling were felt strongly at airports such as Berlin-Brandenburg, Sydney, Amsterdam-Schiphol, Hong Kong, Zurich and all Spanish airports, where crowds of stranded passengers, flight delays and mass cancellations were recorded.

Airlines were forced to suspend their operations due to communication problems, which caused chaos and confusion among travelers. American Airlines resumed its flights later, while air traffic in Berlin was partially resumed.

Long live Aerobus

In Mexico, Viva Aerobus reported that due to the global outage of Microsoft services, its reservation system is temporarily out of service and it has been forced to cancel international flights.

“This situation, which also affects other airlines, has an impact on the documentation of our flights, so, for domestic services, we ask you to arrive at the airport with sufficient time to complete your documentation, check-in and boarding,” the airline recommended.

He noted that international flights had to be cancelled for today.

“We appreciate your patience in assisting you with the corresponding refund of your reservation, once

“All systems have been restored. We appreciate your understanding in this situation, which is beyond our control,” said Viva Aerobus.

Other effects

The outage also affected other crucial sectors, including Dutch hospitals, the London Stock Exchange, Britain’s main rail operator, British broadcaster Sky News, Australia’s national broadcaster ABC, banks in New Zealand and the computer systems of the New Zealand Parliament.

The scale of the incident has highlighted the global dependence on a small number of providers for essential services, which creates great vulnerability to this type of failure.

Software engineering experts have stressed the need to design infrastructures that are more resilient to these types of incidents.

Investigations into the cause of the outage are ongoing, while affected companies are working hard to restore operations and minimize the impact on their customers.

More information is expected to be available in the coming hours regarding the causes of the failure and the measures that will be taken to prevent it from happening again.

This global computer failure will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the most disruptive in recent history.