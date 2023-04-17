“Every time there is a therapeutic innovation we try to identify the patients’ needs, in terms of information by responding to their needs which can be different for each person affected by haemophilia. This is also why we have set up an ad hoc working group in the haemophilia centers and will publish an information booklet on therapies, a glossary to help patients understand the meaning of each single term; safety and efficacy data; any adverse reactions and, above all, we will try to make it clear that not all patients will be able to access the therapy”. So Angiola Rocino, president of Aice – Italian Association of Hemophilia Centers, on the sidelines of the conference “Research progress and deficiencies in assistance to ECMs” promoted today in Rome (Palazzo Rospigliosi) by the Federation of Hemophiliac Associations-Fedemo on the occasion of the XIX World Day of haemophilia.