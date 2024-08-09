Aibo is the robot dog developed by Sony and released way back in 1999, only to stop selling it in 2006 due to poor success. After that, it came back again in 2017. The aforementioned robot is equipped with artificial intelligence thanks to which can perceive sounds, noises and even images. The 2017 Aibo version, unfortunately, is not yet on sale in Europe, but in the meantime Sony is about to release a new version, more realistic, and with new colors.

Aibo, one of the first models

Aibo Returns with “Kinako”

Sony’s robot dog is ready to return to Japanese shelves. The new version will be called “Kinako” and features a white and brown color. This edition makes Aibo closer to a real dog than a robot. Just look at the images of the first models and this latest one and you can’t help but notice the big difference in care and details.

There will also be two colors for the eyes. Unfortunately, it seems that there will also be a price increase for this Kinako edition. If the 2017 version cost about 198,000 yen (a figure that is around 1,460 euros), this latest one will be around 1,700 euros plus a subscription of 20 euros per month for three years to take advantage of all the features such as, for example, the network connection with integrated 4G LTE modem.

Aibo Kinak

Technical features

Aibo Kinako celebrates six years since the brand’s relaunch in 2017. It has a weight of 2.2 kg and dimensions of approximately 18 x 29.3 x 30.5 centimeters, a 64-bit chip which has the function of a brain and contains all the sensors that allow the “dog” to be increasingly “intelligent”, and twenty-two small motors in total scattered throughout all the joints. Bad news regarding autonomy, since, according to rumors, it will be only about two hours.