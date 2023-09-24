Aiazzone’s bankrupt empire and the elusive treasure in Panama

Giorgio Aiazzone built an empire within a few years (60 billion turnover and 160 employees). Then he died at just 39 years old due to a plane crash. Now, writes the Corriere della Sera, “with the empire now sold, liquidated, evaporated, and with Marcella, one of the three daughters of the inventor of the furniture that was delivered to homes from Biella («including the islands»), before the court of Imperia, brought into question by a former business partner, Mario Falchi”.

“At stake is half a million euros that the woman – this is the claim in the summons – should be paid to the man, protected by the lawyer Antonio Maio”. The source of the money needs to be understood, writes Il Corriere. It’s here “the house in the Principality of Monaco appears, of a Panamanian company, bequest from his mother. The house was then sold for six million euros.”

So much so that it’s starting to circulate the hypothesis of an elusive treasure in Panama. The problem is that even if it existed, it would matter little “for the possible creditors of the company founded by Giorgio Aiazzone, which was sold at the end of the nineties, and then took to Sunset Boulevard, amid accusations of bankruptcy and arrests. And the 2,090 creditors of the company could claim nothing. “latest bankruptcy, with a group – Aiazzone in name only – sunk by 51 million euros of liabilities, ascertained at the time by the bankruptcy court of Turin”.

