The upcoming assembly elections for the ruling party AIADMK in Tamil Nadu are going to prove decisive. Apart from preserving power for the party, there is also the challenge of preserving one’s own existence after Amma i.e. Jayalalithaa’s death. The party has declared Chief Minister E. Palaniswami as its CM candidate, showing solidarity amid the news of the schism. This is the first time in the last 30 years that the party will be contesting in the absence of ‘Amma’.

The current Chief Minister Palaniswami has been nominated by the AIADMK as its chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 state assembly elections. With this, Deputy Chief Minister O. Jayalalithaa and her once considered ‘successor’ on the issue of leadership. The ongoing feud between Paneerselvam came to an end on Wednesday. Panneerselvam himself announced Palaniswami’s name as the coordinator of AIADMK.



Panneerselvam announced, ‘Bhai’ Palaniswami to be CM candidate

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu in April-May next year. Palaniswami, accepting the long pending demand of Panneerselvam, announced the formation of an 11-member Steering Committee. This includes ministers Dindigul C Srinivasan, P Thangamani and SP Velumani. “I am happy to announce that our dear brother Palaniswami will be the party’s chief ministerial candidate in the 2021 assembly elections,” Panneerselvam said at a press conference at the party headquarters with Palaniswami and other senior leaders.



There was a debate between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami about the post of CM

Let me tell you that there was a debate between Palaniswami and Panneerselvam at the meeting of the party’s executive committee on September 28 on the issue of the formation of a candidate and committee for the next chief minister.

The ‘faces’ of both the big parties have died

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be very different this time. The faces of both the major parties have died in the 2021 assembly elections. AIADMK’s J. Jayalalithaa died in 2016 and M. Karunanidhi of DMK in the year 2018. In such a situation, both parties will face the challenge of winning in the electoral arena in the absence of their popular leader.