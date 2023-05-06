In the coming years, artificial intelligence (AI) could replace “up to 80%” of jobs and that “is a good thing”, provokes American scientist Ben Goertzel, a leading researcher on the subject.

With long hair, an informal style and a hat with an ‘animal print’ print, this mathematician born in Brazil attracts attention at conferences such as the Web Summit in Rio, where he presented, this week, the latest version of his humanoid robot Grace, a nurse created to care for the elderly in nursing homes and hospitals.

Responsible for coining the term “Generative Artificial Intelligence” (AGI), that with human cognitive abilities that have not yet been developed, Goertzel, 56, said in an interview with AFP that there are only a few “years” left for this to happen.

And he defended that this future system be administered in a decentralized and democratic way, an objective for which he founded and directs the SingularityNET platform.

– QUESTION: How much time is left for us to have an intelligence with human cognitive abilities?

– ANSWER: If we want machines that are really as smart as people and as agile to deal with the unknown, we need them to be capable of even greater leaps in their training and programming. And we still haven’t. I believe, however, that there are sufficient reasons to think that decades are not missing, but years.

– Q: What do you think about the debate around chat-GPT and its risks? Should researchers stop for six months, as some advocate?

– A: I do not believe that we should stop, because it is not a dangerous superhuman AI (…) It cannot do complex multi-step reasoning, as science requires. Nor invent new things outside the scope of your training with a database.

There are those who say that we should stop the polls, because these systems can spread misinformation. I do not agree. Why don’t we ban the internet, which does exactly that: puts a huge amount of information at your fingertips, and distributes all the lies and misinformation as well?

I believe we should live in a free society, and just as the internet wasn’t banned, we shouldn’t ban this.

– Q: Isn’t the potential of AI to replace jobs a threat?

– A: With systems of the same nature as Chat-GPT that will emerge in the next few years, my guess is that probably around 80% of manual work will become obsolete. And that’s without the need to create an IAG.

I don’t see it as a threat, but rather as a benefit. People will be able to look for better things to do, instead of spending their lives working (…) Virtually all administrative tasks can be automated.

The problem I see is the transition period, when artificial intelligences start to make one job after another obsolete (…) I don’t know how to solve these social problems.

– Q: What can robots do for society today, and what can they do in the future with IAG?

– A: They can do many good things.

An example is Grace, the robot nurse. Many people in the United States are alone in nursing homes. And, even if they have medical attention, food, TV, they tend to be insufficient in terms of emotional and social support. If humanoid robots are introduced into these spaces that answer their questions, listen to their stories, help them make calls to their children or place orders on the internet, it will be improving their lives. When the IAG exists, then they will become better companions.

In this case, it’s not eliminating jobs, because there aren’t enough people who want to work as nurses or caregivers for the elderly.

Education would also be an incredible market for humanoid robots, as would housework.

– Q: How should regulation work for AI to have a positive impact?

– R: The governance of these technologies should be, in some way, participatory, involving the population. And all this is technically possible. The problem is that the companies that are funding most AI research don’t care about doing good. They care about maximizing their shareholder value.