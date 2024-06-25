Nature: AI model taught to deal with power outages in milliseconds

Experts from the University of Texas at Dallas (USA) have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model to protect against power outages. The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Scientists have developed a tool that uses new technology to detect and fix problems such as power outages. The system operates autonomously and without human intervention. The model can redistribute energy flows in case of emergency situations in a matter of milliseconds – for example, downed power lines or natural disasters.

According to experts, when creating the model they relied on the reinforcement learning method. Thus, in the event of a sudden interruption in energy transmission, the system instantly switched to the working line or activated backup power systems.

“Our goal is to find the optimal path to get electricity to the most consumers as quickly as possible,” said study author Dr. Jie Zhang. According to him, the system responds in milliseconds, while live operators usually need at least two hours to understand the breakdown and restore power supply. However, Dr. Zhang noted that more research needs to be done before the AI ​​model can be deployed.

