Senator and former Minister of Science participates in the Competitiveness Forum this Tuesday (2nd July); digital transformation will be the theme of the event

The senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) is optimistic about the presence of AI (artificial intelligence) in the job market. According to the congressman, technology increasingly plays a complementary role in activities.

“Increasingly, the use of these resources improves efficiency. People say that we will lose many jobs with artificial intelligence or the use of these new technologies, but no. AI transforms jobs.”he said in an interview with Poder360.

According to a study by IMF (International Monetary Fund) released in January 2024, AI is expected to affect 40% of jobs worldwide. The projection is that, in Brazil, 22% of jobs will be negatively impacted. 19% may benefit. Here is the fullin English (PDF – 3 MB).

PAccording to Pontes, for the most positive estimate to be fulfilled, it is necessary that technological transformation be accompanied by investment in broad qualification of professionals. “The chain needs to be deepened to reach the shop owner and the street vendor”he said.

The senator and vice president of FPBC (Parliamentary Front for a Competitive Brazil) participates this Tuesday (2nd July 2024) in the 2024 Competitiveness Forum. The event brings together businesspeople, congressmen and various political agents from the public and private sectors to discuss the impact of digital transformation on productivity and economic growth.

The congressman spoke with the Poder360 on AI in public management and scientific production in Brazil. Watch (13min9s):

Read the highlights of the interview below:

end-to-end digital transformation:

“It is important for Brazil’s competitiveness that the three production sectors – agribusiness, commerce and industry – are working in harmony. The development of these systems must be done both in the most basic part of science, as well as in the development of improving startups or in the growth of companies with the aim of BNDES [Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social]. This needs to be applied not only in large companies, but also in small companies, in the small business of that guy who has a little shop in a small town. It needs to be taken to everyone.”

“There are certain myths about artificial intelligence. Those who are afraid of AI think it will arrive like the [ator, Arnold] Schwarzenegger, the Terminator, shooting everyone. That doesn’t exist. In reality, there are still many things that AI can do for us that most people haven’t realized. It can greatly improve efficiency in everyday life.”

artificial intelligence in public management:

“When processing databases, the government can cross-reference them to combat organized crime. Imagine all of Brazil interconnected in a database in the public security sector so that you can cross-reference them, including with banking data. We can do this directly with artificial intelligence. In healthcare, all the control, queues, adjusting what needs to be there and where. You can optimize all of this, which will save money and improve the efficiency of healthcare services. In the rapid production of documents, there is a lot that can be improved and perfected.”

Schedule

This is the 2nd edition of the Competitiveness Forum. The meeting is held in Brasilia. The digital newspaper Poder360 broadcast the event via channel from YouTube.

According to the executive director of MBC (Movimento Brasil Competitivo), Tatiana Ribeiro, the idea of ​​the event is to bring the debate on the digitalization of services and the use of artificial intelligence outside the technology bubble.

“It is necessary to demonstrate the importance that the topic will have for the future and prioritize it in the political, economic and social debate“he said.

Watch live from 8:30am:

Here are the event panels and participants:

Tuesday (2.Jul.2024)

Opening at 8:30 am

Marcos Pontes, senator and vice-president of FPBC;

Arnaldo Jardim federal deputy and president of the FPBC;

Julio Lopes federal deputy and general secretary of the FPBC;

Jorge Gerdau Johannpeter, Chairman of the Board of MBC (Competitive Brazil Movement);

Ricardo Cappelli, president of ABDI (Brazilian Industrial Development Agency);

Silvia Massruhá, president of Embrapa (Brazilian Agricultural Research Corporation).

“A conversation about artificial intelligence and social impact“, at 9:30 am:

“Digital Policies for Socioeconomic Development“, at 10 am:

Márcio Elias, executive secretary of MDIC (Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services);

Marcos Pontes, senator;

Louise Canziani federal deputy;

Eduardo Gomes, senator;

Rodrigo Maia president of the CNF (National Confederation of Financial Institutions) and former president of the Chamber of Deputies;

Leonardo de Castro, vice president of CNI (National Confederation of Industry).

“Digital Transformation for Competitiveness“, at 11 am: