Minister of the STF defended the use of the tool in the Judiciary, but with regulation

The minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Luiz Fux stated this Saturday (April 6, 2024) that AI (artificial intelligence) will have to follow the Constitution to be part of the Judiciary.

“In relation to fundamental rights, I would like to remember that we have a Federal Constitution and that artificial intelligence will not go down our throats. She will have to enter the legal world respecting the Constitution”said during a panel at 10th Brazil Conference 2024held at Harvard University (USA).

Fux, who was once president of the Supreme Court and also of the CNJ (National Council of Justice), stated that he is averse to the possibility that the use of the tool is predictive, “in the sense of defining results of rights, freedoms, people’s lives”. But he considered that AI is important and should be regulated.

“I would start with the issue of privacy protection, data confidentiality, transparency. I understand that there must be a lot of auditability of the algorithms. This is very important, you can’t just trust the machine”said the minister at the event organized by Brazilian students from Harvard and MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology).

Fux shared the stage with the Attorney General of the Union, Jorge Messias, and the Attorney General of the Republic, Paulo Gonet. CNJ counselor Renata Gil and member of the National School of Judiciary Marcelo Bocayuva also spoke at the table led by Erik Navarro, co-president of the Brazil Conference. The panel discussed the use of artificial intelligence in the Brazilian Justice system.

At the Supreme Court, there are 3 robots that use technology to facilitate the Court's daily work. As Minister Fux explained, they are able to analyze the admissibility of processes and group them into similar themes to avoid contradictory decisions. According to him, one of the robots can do the work of 100 employees in 5 seconds.

Warning about the existence of biases in technology and the violation of fundamental rights, Fux said that the Constitution guarantees the appreciation of human work. He considered that the “the task of the Jurisdiction will not be delegated to anyone who does not have this constitutional competence, and other constitutional values ​​are irremovable and non-negotiable, even if AI brings all this great newness”.

BRAZIL CONFERENCE

The event has been promoted annually since 2015 by Brazilian students from the Boston region, in the USA, a place known for receiving illegal Latin immigrants, especially from Brazil, for decades.

Despite being in a North American city, most of the panels are with Brazilians speaking in Portuguese on stage and an audience made up mostly of people from Brazil, as if it were a conference held in São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro.

Watch live: