Burbank. No matter how advanced the technology behind artificial intelligence (AI) may be, it could never capture the essence of Mickey Mouse, says the man who voices the mythical character.

As part of Disney’s centennial celebration, Afp spoke with animators, archivists and actor Bret Iwan, who voices Mickey, about the company’s past and future, covering topics such as the potential for AI, a topic that is on everyone’s lips in Hollywood.

“Of course artificial intelligence develops impressive technology. It’s amazing, but I don’t think it can replace the heart of a character, and more importantly, the heart of the narrative.”

Artificial intelligence and the threat it poses to careers in the entertainment industry have become constant topics of discussion this summer in Hollywood.

Afp’s visit to the huge Disney studio near Los Angeles occurred during the second month of the writers’ strike caused, among other things, by the fear of being replaced by AI.

The issue is also among the lawsuits being negotiated by Hollywood actors, who are one step away from calling a halt if the studios, including Disney, do not agree to their terms by Wednesday.

But for Iwan, the character and the narrative “is unique to an artist, a screenwriter, an animator, a creative. I want to believe that this will prevail and keep flesh and blood people on the job for some time.”

Incredible as it may seem, he is one of only four people to have voiced Mickey, known for his high-pitched tone.

The character’s falsetto first fell to the company’s founder, Walt Disney, who starred in Steamboat Willie (1928). Later, two other men gave him a voice for more than three decades.

“I hope to do this until it’s possible,” Iwan said, referring to his vocal cords.

Meanwhile, in the world of animation – perhaps the artistic form most associated with Disney – the role of sophisticated computers is already well established.

Computer generated has surpassed traditional hand drawing, both at Disney and rival studios, becoming the main methodology.

For now, humans continue to design and create the movies, but the recent use of artificial intelligence to generate the opening sequence of the Disney+ series secret invasion sparked controversy.

Eric Goldberg, legendary Disney animator who designed the genie in aladdin and who advocates hand-drawn animation, doesn’t see AI as a threat in his field of work.

“I think it could affect computer animation much more than hand-drawn, because this technology focuses on reproducing realism,” he said.

“You can’t AI create characters like I do, for example the genie head that turns into a toaster! Designing by hand gives us a little more advantage in that regard.”

Goldberg just finished a year’s worth of training for five hand-drawn apprentices, and he believes there’s always “a group that wants to see animation done this way, because we have to use our imaginations so much to represent characters. Because of the flexibility of what can be done, I don’t think AI will be a problem for this art form, as long as there are people who want to keep doing it!” he concluded.