Maybe they’ll bake something? AI can design cars better than the designers themselves?

If there’s one brand that gets criticized for their design, it’s BMW. BMW fans are rather traditional and have the utmost aversion to any kind of innovation.

Basically they just want an E28 M5 that meets all safety and emission requirements. But, as is often the case, you cannot earn anything from the brand purists. Brand purists are not customers.

They are those pub-goers who don’t order anything, but criticize the bartender’s drafting skills and eat the free nuts. And fondly remember how the pub was 30 years ago.

BMW is going to draw cars with AI

So, now that we’ve dealt with that, it’s time to look to the future again. BMW has already indicated that it will focus on a tighter and simpler design language.

The new BMW 5 Series and i5 are a step in that direction, especially compared to the 7 Series. But BMW has another trump card up its sleeve: AI, Artificial Intelligence.

BMW confirms that they are working on this. In fact, Adrian van Hooydonk reveals it British Top Gear although that is the case with the current designs.

For example, some models of the rims have been designed with the help of artificial intelligence. BMW could indicate how big the wheel should be, what it should weigh and what the basic design should be, and then the AI ​​would get to work.

AI does not replace the designer

Does this mean that the BMW Design department could soon be replaced by one computer? No, absolutely not (according to van Hooydonk). The entire design process, the philosophy, the leadership, the making of choices: you still need people for that. Is it not possible at all to further involve the AI ​​in the design process?

Well, not quite. According to van Hooydonk, the AI ​​makes choices based on what is already there and combines that. The AI ​​itself is unable to gain inspiration and come up with a new design language itself.

In that respect, AI sounds like the best designer for BMW purists: a combination of familiar BMW design that was already there. Finally, Van Hooydonk briefly discusses the grilles of some new models.

According to Adrian, it’s something BMW has always done: play with the dimensions of the grille. High, low, flat, wide, narrow: it’s all been done before and a way for BMW to identify one model from another.

