Mexico City.- Despite the fear that exists for the substitution of jobs in the future, it is expected that the technological tools of the cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Mexico will generate 117 thousand new direct and indirect jobs by 2030, thanks to technological development. from Google Cloud.

Julio Velázquez, managing director of Google Cloud Mexico, explained that today these tools are used by a large volume of companies; Therefore, in the coming years, qualified personnel to handle these technologies will be vital.

“From now on everything will be Artificial Intelligence, the challenge will be to bring it to the business world,” he said in the framework of the round table “Gen AI Live + Labs” organized by the Cloud division of the technology giant.

Additionally, it is contemplated that the coordinated work of these two tools will contribute 226 thousand 300 million pesos to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the indicated period.

To contextualize the interest shown by the market today, Velázquez pointed out that currently 70 percent of companies called unicorns use Google Cloud technology.

“Companies see the ability to take advantage of data and develop executive models based on Artificial Intelligence. All the companies that are being created are being favored by this ability to provide solutions for what is coming,” he said.

Earlier this year, the technology giant revealed that according to its estimates, the global Artificial Intelligence market is worth 100 million dollars, and by 2030, it is expected to reach 1.5 trillion dollars.

With 35 Cloud regions and 106 zones around the world, Google Cloud revealed in March of this year that Querétaro is the headquarters of the new Cloud region in Latin America, which is infrastructure dedicated to serving cloud services that aims to satisfy technology demands throughout the region.

The trends that AI has today highlight the ease of performing repetitive tasks through prepared systems; decision making tailored for all industries; and improvements in production processes through data analysis and other metrics.

In contrast, Velázquez explained that among the challenges that are seen in the future, the development of empathy that AI does not have today stands out, compared to the capacities, feelings and reasoning that today only exist in humans.

In addition, as a new technology, AI cannot be compared with all the creativity that human beings continue to develop, since said tool is only a response from a database of information and content that users themselves take advantage of in storage, added the executive.