Scientists from the Ural Federal University (UrFU) have developed a computer program for diagnosing eye diseases. The software analyzes the electroretinogram (ERG) results. This is one of the studies that ophthalmologists use to identify pathologies of the visual organs. With its help, doctors can detect glaucoma, retinal dystrophy and many other diseases. At the same time, the accuracy of diagnoses that doctors make manually does not exceed 60%. And the machine is right 91% of the time.

ERG measures the electrical activity of the retina in response to light. Electrodes are attached to the patient's eyes, head and chin. The patient is then asked to look at a light source, which may blink, change in contrast, or move. The accuracy of the diagnosis will depend on the correct understanding of the obtained data on electrical voltage.

“Classical analysis of ERG signals has a number of disadvantages, first of all, extremely low diagnostic accuracy. Additionally, manual retinal analysis using this tool is highly dependent on the clinician's experience and other human factors. Due to a medical error, the patient may lose favorable time during which he could be cured. To mitigate these shortcomings, we have developed an automatic system based on machine learning that is capable of analyzing electroretinogram signals and making more accurate diagnoses compared to traditional methods,” explained Mikhail Ronkin, head of the Center for Signal and Image Processing by Artificial Intelligence Methods at UrFU.

The invention is currently undergoing preclinical testing; the next stage of work should begin in 2024. The authors estimate that it will take several years to bring the technology to practical use in medical institutions.

