The debate over AI is often about whether it can do more or less than us humans. But what's more interesting is whether it can do something completely different than us.

Wasting potential: So far, programs have been under-challenged, especially when it comes to imitating people. Image: dpa

Whe reads German, this year was able to rediscover an old knowledge that has never been more contemporary than right now: In October, the newly founded small publisher Carcosa published a new translation of the 1966 novel “Babel-17” by the writer and literary scholar Samuel R. Delany .

In it, the artificial language from which the book is named is used as a weapon whose extreme density changes the thinking of everyone who uses it. Babel-17 does without the pronouns most commonly used in German or English, but above all it condenses and compresses the time perception of those who communicate in it (those who can describe the world more quickly experience it with more leisure).