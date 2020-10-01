In “Markus Lanz”, the artist and human rights activist Ai Weiwei compared different ways of dealing with the corona virus. He also gave insights into the social situation in China.

In addition to the TV debate between US President Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden, it was at Markus Lanz also about the Corona measures and around different ways of countries with which pandemic to deal with.

Human rights activist and Contemporary artist Ai Weiwei first listened to all the arguments and then spoke up. He compared the situation in Germany with the way of China. Scenes from the film “Coronation“The artist showed how hard, but also how successful the measures in China were: uncomfortable looking pictures from for example Wuhan of high-tech control rooms that monitor people, images of stationary cities during the Lockdowns, disturbing scenes Hospitals that treat patients with the virus.

“The totalitarian regime works more like the military,” explained Ai Weiwei, who now lives in Cambridge. “You set your sights on the target and try whatever means to fight it. There are sacrifices made, including human sacrifices. ”The fight against Pandemic* successful, but sacrifices were made for it. Society works differently than in Europe.

Coronavirus strategy in Europe: “In China, people laugh at European countries”

About the strategy in Germany* on the other hand, the human rights activist said: “I have the impression that they are proceeding very carefully in Germany, which is evidence of a democratic process. This is how it works in China just not. ”Specifically, he means transparency and that the public is involved in the decisions Corona hang-up can interfere.

After years of lagging behind in development, China is now aggressive and arrogant. “corona gives China now an excuse to act in such a way that you can use your own system for the democratic systems holds better, ”says Weiwei. There they make fun of democratic countries: “In China one laughs at European countries where the Corona wave * returns.” * Merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital central network.

List of rubric lists: © picture alliance / Michael cap / Michael Kappeler