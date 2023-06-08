One of the greatest obsessions that humanity has had since ancient times has to do with the way in which life on the planet Land it will end and, with it, all traces of the human race. Proof of this is the response that the chatbot gave with artificial intelligence ChatGT about the 5 threats that could destroy our planet.

As you have surely noticed, in recent times artificial intelligences have been incorporated into different services, social networks, applications and digital platforms. One of the most used AI are the generative technological toolsthat is, those that are capable of generating a text or an image from some words typed by a person.

And one of the most popular generative AI right now is ChatGPT, an AI that Discussion asked about the 5 threats that could wipe out everything on Earthand the following were their responses:

*Gamma-ray bursts: Gamma-ray bursts are extremely energetic events that can occur in other galaxies. If one of these explosions were to head towards Earth, it could have devastating consequences, damaging the ozone layer, causing mass extinctions and affecting life on our planet.

*Severe solar storms: Solar storms are violent eruptions on the surface of the Sun that release enormous amounts of radiation and charged particles. If a severe solar storm were to impact Earth, it could damage communication systems, disrupt power grids, and affect orbiting satellites, which would have a significant impact on our technological infrastructure and our daily lives.

*Wandering interstellar objects: There is a possibility that objects of interstellar origin, such as asteroids or comets, may enter our solar system from other parts of the galaxy. If one of these objects came close enough to Earth, it could pose an impact threat similar to that of local asteroids, with the potential to cause significant damage in the event of a collision.

*High energy cosmic radiation: High-energy cosmic radiation consists of charged particles moving at speeds close to the speed of light. These particles are generated by violent events in the universe, such as supernova explosions. If a jet of high-energy cosmic radiation were directed toward Earth, it could pose a health risk to astronauts in space and potentially interfere with sensitive electronic systems on Earth’s surface.

*Cataclysmic astrophysical phenomena: Cataclysmic astrophysical events, such as neutron star collisions or the explosion of nearby supernovae, can release massive amounts of energy and radiation. Although these events occur great distances from Earth, they could have significant impacts on our planet if they occurred close enough, generating gravitational waves, gamma-ray emissions, and other phenomena that could affect our environment and life on Earth.

As you may have noticed, the 5 dangers that could devastate humanity, according to the OpenAI chatbot, come from outer space, something astronomers have been warning us about lately.

And it is that, if we start to think, the Earth, being in the universe, is constantly in danger, threatened by asteroids, black holes and even intelligent life on other planets or galaxies.

Likewise, the AI ​​ChatGPT makes it clear that the probability that the threats in space end up ending life on Earth are relatively low, although this possibility cannot be ruled out, so much so that even the National Administration itself of Aeronautics and Space (POT) is working on different projects to reduce the risk of a catastrophe caused by an object in the universe colliding with our world.