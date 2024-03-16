AI | Utopia and dystopia are being talked about artificial intelligence – can bring a 3-4 day work week or complete destruction and mass unemployment

According to a Finnish researcher, it is a huge tragedy if some people are left with nothing meaningful to do that is worth paying a salary for.

Artificial intelligence applications the development has been so fast that it has been difficult for legislators and society to stay on top of everything that the new technology might affect. The progress of generative artificial intelligences that create text, images and videos has been particularly rapid.

A recent application that attracted attention is the new Sora platform of OpenAI, known for the ChatGPT text program, which is capable of producing short, cinematic high-quality videos based on the description written by the user. Sora's productions can be viewed from those published by OpenAI from the introductory videos.

When talking about artificial intelligence, its effects on the labor market raise concerns. The mass disappearance of jobs has been feared, but on the other hand, artificial intelligence may make the much talked about four-day work week or six-hour work day with the same salary a reality.

A four-day work week may even be inevitable in the age of artificial intelligence, he writes BBC. CEO of major bank JPMorgan Jamie Dimon goes even further and predicts the next 3.5-day work week from artificial intelligence, says Bloomberg.

Occupational health institution research professor Mikko Härmän according to the effect of artificial intelligence on shortening working hours while wages remain the same depends on how much the new technology ultimately increases labor productivity.

“We have more than a hundred years of history of shortening working hours, and it has always been connected to situations where it has been possible to increase productivity in some way. The shortening of working hours has happened one by one, when it has been possible to increase productivity accordingly. The key question is, can that productivity then be increased?”

Artificial intelligence researcher, Aalto University professor of information technology Jaakko Lehtinen at Aalto University in Espoo on March 6.

A researcher at Aalto University, one of the top names in artificial intelligence research in Finland Jaakko Lehtinen does not believe that the development of technology alone will change the deep structures of society, which are essentially matters of contract.

“I don't believe for a second that the development of technology itself would change such structures, because these are the structures agreed upon by our societies.”

In addition to Aalto University, Lehtinen works as a researcher for the hardware manufacturer Nvidia, whose share price had risen to over $780 at the end of February, fueled by the artificial intelligence boom. A year earlier it was around $230.

Keep the magazine short-sighted the current debate about whether jobs are disappearing or whether artificial intelligence will make people's lives easier.

“New technologies have always changed the ways of doing work. Some tasks will change”, some tasks will probably disappear and some new tasks will be created.

Lehtinen is still worried that artificial intelligence will destroy more jobs than it creates in the long term.

“With the development of artificial intelligence and other technology, we won't necessarily have enough to do in society for which it would be worth paying such a salary to get by. If nothing is done about it, then it will be a huge tragedy and a dystopia – that a technology has been built that makes many tasks so much easier that some are left with nothing meaningful to do and the experience it brings is useful for being.”

Lehtinen believes that society should bravely face this possibility and prepare for it by, for example, developing basic income or citizen's wage systems.