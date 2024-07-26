It is clear that the regulation of artificial intelligence is something that is still in process, since this technology continues to make use of a lot of previously created content, including that of Nintendo. Recently, it was revealed that Runway, a multi-million dollar company focused on this technology, trained his text-to-video generator by scraping thousands of YouTube videos, including Nintendo ones.

According to 404 Media, Runway’s AI is said to have trained its Gen-3 model to scrape thousands of YouTube videos using a web crawler to download these videos, bypassing Google’s proxy server blocks. It is mentioned here that material from companies such as Nintendo was used without their consent, although it is unknown to what extent.

This information was provided anonymously, where a list of multiple YouTube channels that were used by Runway was shared. In addition to Nintendo, Disney, Rockstar Games, Netflix, and SonyHowever, once again, the scale of the content used here is unknown.

At the moment there is no response from Nintendo in this case, and It is unknown whether the company plans to take any legal action.especially considering how protective they are about their properties. In related topics, Meta’s intelligence comes to WhatsApp. Likewise, they reveal the logo of the movie Super Mario Bros. 2.

Author’s Note:

This is artificial intelligence, it is not about creating something new, but rather using the material that is already available to give rise to a series of creations that are not original. It is something that must be regulated, even if this means reducing the value of this technology.

Via: 404 Media