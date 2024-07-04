Monterrey Mexico.- Generative artificial intelligence is coming to the classroom, and teachers are embracing new, more stringent AI grading tools, The Wall Street Journal noted.

The paper said generative AI programs allow teachers to provide students with faster feedback and more opportunities to practice.

If used correctly, teachers say, AI assistants can provide consistency and eliminate bias in evaluations of student work, although not everyone trusts AI to award grades.

Others say the technology is not yet reliable enough to be used for something as important as grades, which can affect college admissions and other life choices.

Current tools may be flawed or grade too harshly, critics say.

To see how the graders work, the paper grouped a Wall Street Journal colleague’s 12th-grade English paper into three tools. The essay, about the oppression of the character Ophelia in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” earned her a 97 percent in 2013.

One site, AutoMark, gave the paper 97 percent and then 100 percent. The other two were harsher: Class Companion gave it a 62 percent and CoGrader gave it an 85 percent.

CoGrader advised that “some sentences are quite long and it would be beneficial to break them down into shorter, more digestible chunks,” citing a passage from “Hamlet.”

AI startup founders and industry CEOs say that even as tools become more reliable on individual assignments, teachers should still play an active role in final grades.