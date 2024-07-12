Crunchyroll has been racking up a lot of controversial decisions in recent weeks which are making its users very unhappy. In particular Translations made using artificial intelligence have appeared disastrous producing a very strong reaction from subscribers, so much so that the service suspended comments on the entire site, using “community protection” as a pretext.

Translations compared

The limitations on interactions between the community are said to be at the origin of the Twilight Out of Focus anime commentsstrongly homophobic (it’s a yaoi series), which actually should have been moderated. The complaints however state that it was just an excuse, since it’s not the first time it happened and that it would have been enough to ban the guilty ones, without hitting all the others.

Crunchyroll and ADN translations compared.

Added to this controversy was the controversy over translations made with artificial intelligence, with many associating the two situations. The trigger for users was English and French translation of the subtitles of the first episode of the anime My Dear Friend Nokotan which in some parts appeared awkward, if not completely out of step with the original, so much so that many took little time to understand what had happened. It should be noted that the use of artificial intelligence has been confirmed only for the English version. On the other hand, Crunchyroll has not yet taken an official position on the matter, that is, it has not denied the use of AI, to the disgrace of the community. Unfortunately, there are no subtitles in Italian, so we cannot say that the same thing happened in our language.

Clearly subscribers are concerned about the quality of the subtitles, as well as the implicit threat to the work of translators. The risk is that people will be hired simply to fix the work done by the AI, without the skills needed to produce good texts.

ADN took advantage of the situation in Francea competing service of Crunchyroll, immediately entered the controversy with a vitriolic post X: “With Gaëlle Ruel ( @lux_n_roses ) and our localization team, we bring you a superb translation of My Deer Friend Nokotan!”

In fact, Crunchyroll didn’t make a good impression. Let’s hope it somehow retraces its steps.