OpenAI He announced his new artificial intelligence model capable of generating video from text in December last year on the occasion of the famous ’12 Days of Openai ‘. After its world launch, this technology was left out of Spain – so like the rest of the member countries of the European Economic Space, United Kingdom and Switzerland – due to “local content regulations in force in certain regions, which require additional compliance measures”, however, almost three months after its official announcement, Sora is now available in Spainas in the rest of Europe and the United Kingdom.

After actively working in providing their availability for all the users of the European continent, with this launch, OpenAI expands access to its innovative creative tool. But what can be done with this model? Those interested are already capable of Generate and edit videos From text, images and video; However, Sora is only Available for chatgpt pro and plus users.

What is Sora



Sora is an artificial intelligence tool that allows users turn your ideas into realistic videosjust describing what they want to see on their screens. In addition, you can create dynamic scenes with fluid transitions; Encourage static images; generate videos with complex characters, objects and scenarios, with a Level of detail and surprising realism; extend the duration of a video; Complete some frames; or create variations of an existing video.

This artificial intelligence model was initially presented at the beginning of last year and since its inception it generated very positive reactions, however, in the late Novimebre, a group of artists leaked Sora as a reason for complaint to the rise of this type of technology, which puts their profession at risk.





How Sora works



Sora is available for those users of Chatgpt Pro and Plus who want to unleash the imagination through the following tools:

Remix : Modify, delete or reinterpret videos elements.

: Modify, delete or reinterpret videos elements. Re-Cut : Find and isolate the best frames, extending them in any direction to complete a scene.

: Find and isolate the best frames, extending them in any direction to complete a scene. Storyboard : Organize and edit unique sequences in a personalized timeline.

: Organize and edit unique sequences in a personalized timeline. Loop : Cut and create loop videos fluently.

: Cut and create loop videos fluently. Blend: Combine two videos in a single clip without interruptions.

On the other hand, it is important to mention that Sora is a generative artificial intelligence model that can create videos up to 60 seconds.

