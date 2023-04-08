Monterey.- In the last two decades, Charles Li, owner and CEO of the Chicago-based fortune cookie factory Winfar Foods Inc., has relied on Chinese proverbs and popular sayings to write thousands of messages that go on the wafers, noted The Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper said Li and his 80-year-old father-in-law spend many hours thinking of lines that are clever but short enough to fit on a piece of paper.

But as a cookie would say: Beware, the machines are coming for your job!

OpenFortune Inc., a New York-based company that supplies printed messages to cookie factories around the world, has begun using ChatGPT technology to potentially generate an unlimited inventory of new messages.

Some 3 billion fortune cookies are made around the world every year. Almost all of your posts are written by people.

Kevin Chan, co-owner of the Golden Gate Fortune cookie factory in San Francisco, says they won’t hand over their prose to the software.

But OpenFortune’s Shawn Porat points out that the chatbot can compose messages in seconds that are indistinguishable from those of veteran writers.

Among the phrases it has developed are: “You will soon have a lovely encounter with a stranger who will add a pinch of spice to your life,” but the AI ​​software also produced some weird ones like “Your destiny is written in the stars and encrypted in the clouds…”