AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative, the sequel to publisher Spike Chunsoft’s acclaimed 2019 serial killer mystery AI: The Somnium Files, now has a release date, and will be launching for PC, Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on 24th June .

The original AI: The Somnium Files – which was the work of Zero Escape series creator and director Kotaro Uchikoshi – was a noir-ish murder mystery set in a technologically-advanced modern-day Tokyo. Nirvana Initiative, which once again sees Uchikoshi on scenario writing duties, retains the deductive premise of its predecessor but switches things up with a new pairing of protagonists and a new case to solve.

This time around, players take on the dual role of Special Agent Mizuki (returning from the first game) and Special Agent Ryuki, along with their AI partners Aiba and Tama, as they attempt to uncover the truth behind the so-called Half Body serial. killings.

AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative – Story Trailer.

“Six years ago,” explains Spike Chunsoft, “the right half of a corpse was discovered under mysterious circumstances. The left half was never found…until six years later, when it was discovered completely fresh with no signs of decay, as though the victim was alive until just recently.” Fans of the first title can expect to see more returning characters – including Special Agent Date – as well as further forays into the dream world known as Somnium.

The original AI: The Somnium Files was another winner for Uchikoshi following his wonderfully compelling Nonary Games trilogy. Eurogamer gave it a Recommended badge back in 2019, calling it a “bizarre story, masterfully told”.

AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative comes to Steam, Windows 10, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch on 24th June, and will be available in both physical and digital editions on consoles.