AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative returns to show itself with a new one trailerwhich stages a little bit of unreleased gameplay for this interesting adventure by Spike Chunsoft, a follow-up to the almost homonymous AI: The Somnium Files which has had a good success on various platforms.

With history and subject by Kotaro Uchikoshiauthor already known for the Zero Escape series, also this new chapter promises to be a decidedly interesting and very strange interactive mystery novel, as we could also see with the first chapter, which you can know in our review of AI: The Somnium Files.

In this new chapter we find two protagonists: Special Agent Mizuki (also present in the first) and Special Agent Ryuki, each with their own AI partner, respectively Aiba and Tema, both engaged in the investigation of the alleged serial killer Half Body, responsible for a series of gruesome murders.

As previously reported, the di history by AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative tells of a mysterious half-divided corpse recently discovered in excellent condition, corresponding to the missing half of a body that had been found 6 years earlier, suggesting a single serial killer. The state in which the new half is found suggests that the murder, however, was committed recently and would not be compatible with the crime of six years earlier.

This provides the cue for a new story full of quirks and twists, dialogues, over-the-top characters and choices to make to move the plot forward, as well as investigation sections in the Somnium using supporting AI.

There release date of the game is set for June 24, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo Switch, however, we remind you that the first chapter is currently available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog.