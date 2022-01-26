Spike Chunsoft posted new story and character details online for AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative, second episode of the series The Somnium Files coming later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Let’s see them below.

History

The truth is just an illusion …

Six years ago, the right half of a corpse was discovered. The left half was never found… until six years later, completely fresh with no signs of decay.

Special Agents Mizuki and Ryuki, along with their AI partners Aiba and Tama, are tasked with solving Half Body’s bizarre serial murders while unraveling the mysterious plot known only as the Nirvana Initiative…

Personages

Mizuki (Corina Boettger in English, Tomoyo Kurosawa in Japanese)

The new special agent of ABIS (Psyncer).

A Psyncer who uses the Psync machine to infiltrate the brains of key suspects and witnesses. Mizuki has lost her left eye and is now equipped with a replacement eye equipped with advanced artificial intelligence (the AI-Ball “Aiba”). Despite still being a high school student, her strong physical abilities and intelligent mind have earned her a special place in ABIS.

Aiba (Erika Harlacher in English, Akari Kito in Japanese)

Assistant investigator.

A standalone AI that usually takes the form of an eyeball residing within the socket of Mizuki’s left eye. His job is to assist Mizuki during the investigation by connecting to networks to gather information and using special functions such as X-rays and thermographs. Having worked extensively as an assistant investigator, he is an expert in reading human psychology and emotional states.

Ryuki (Stephen Fu in English, Atsushi Tamaru in Japanese)

The new special agent of ABIS (Psyncer).

Novice detective with a strong sense of justice, but not a hothead, he has a reserved and kind character. He is a well-mannered young man. Unfortunately, both his parents and his brother are dead… Struggling with his painful past behind him, he aims to solve difficult cases with his partner, Tama, implanted in the socket of his left eye.

Tama (voiced by Anairis Quinones in English, Ai Kakuma in Japanese)

Assistant investigator.

Like Aiba, it is an AI-Ball equipped with advanced artificial intelligence. It is usually found in Ryuki’s left orbit and supports him in his work. Severe and gentle at the same time (although 90% severe) she has a strong maternal instinct. He spurs Ryuki by whipping his butt. Coincidentally, he is also a sadistic character who literally likes to whip asses.