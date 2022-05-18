Spike Chunsoft has released a new trailer for AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative which reveals the presence of many new characters.

The cast of protagonists includes:

Mizuki – voiced by: Corina Boettger

– voiced by: Corina Boettger Aiba – voiced by: Erika Harlacher

– voiced by: Erika Harlacher Ryuki – voiced by: Stephen Fu

– voiced by: Stephen Fu Tama – voiced by: Anairis Quiñones

Among the secondary characters instead we will meet the student of Sekiba High Kizunathe blacksmith Lienthe maid Love methe owner of the Brahman World Cuisine Janthe student Shomathe president of the Japanese branch of Naixatloz Tokikothe director of the Horadori Institute of Genetics Chikara and the mysterious Masked Woman.

The software house also showed the digital bonuses that we will be able to download at the launch of the game, namely the set “3 Pattern T-Shirt“And the set”Hot Dog Costume“. Both contents will be available for free only for the first three weeks after releaseafter which it will be possible to buy them at a price not yet announced.

We leave you now with the trailer dedicated to the characters of AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative reminding you that the game will be available in Europe from next 8 July on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Good vision.

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative – Character trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft Street Gematsu