Spike Chunsoft shared a new gameplay trailer for AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative, also announcing downloadable content that will be available for free for the first three weeks after the game’s launch. This is a set of three t-shirts and a hot dog costume for Aiba And Tamaavailable from 24 June to 14 July.

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative will be launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam the June 23 in Japan and the June 24 in Europe. Below we find the new trailer.

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative – Gameplay Trailer

Source: Spike Chunsoft