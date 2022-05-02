Another lap, another race! After a short pause, Spike Chunsoft back to the charge with new details and images for the upcoming title AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiativeintroducing the double story, new investigative elements, and new characters.

History

A story where the present and the past meet. A story told from two perspectives.

It all begins with the discovery of the left half of the body of a victim of the Half Body serial murders that took place six years ago. Even more bizarre, the body shows no signs of decay. Mizuki seeks the assistance of Ryuki, the agent once assigned to the serial killings.

Mizuki’s story: the present

This story is told from the perspective of Mizuki, a newly promoted ABIS agent. Guided by a mysterious message, she is the one who discovers the left half of the body. To solve the case, Ryuki will join forces.

Ryuki’s story: the past

Here we see the story of Half Body’s serial killings from Ryuki’s point of view. The investigation begins when only the right half of a body suddenly appeared in a studio during a game show.

New investigative elements

The adventure consists of two parts: Investigation and Somnium. During the Investigations, the story unfolds as players navigate the real world, examine crime scenes, and conduct interviews with suspects and witnesses. Here the goal is to gather information and evidence.

Mizuki and Ryuki both have left eye prostheses. This prosthesis, or “AI-Ball”, is equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, as well as visual functions such as X-rays, thermography and night vision, which help uncover clues. Mizuki and Ryuki used the AI-Ball to secretly see what’s behind a wall or inside a closed box, and even body temperature changes, which is impossible with the naked eye. For this sequel, new AI-Ball features include “Wink Psync”, “Virtual Reality” and “Truth Reenactment”.

Wink Psync – When the conversation produces poor results, Wink Psync allows agents to easily read the thoughts of others. Wink Psync displays strong memories such as dreams to reveal the lies and worries of other parties.

– When the conversation produces poor results, Wink Psync allows agents to easily read the thoughts of others. Wink Psync displays strong memories such as dreams to reveal the lies and worries of other parties. Virtual Reality – With virtual reality, agents use a recreated virtual space to collect clues. The virtual space includes information scanned by X-rays and thermal images. By switching modes, special views can be applied to an entire space for investigation. The use of virtual reality also involves solving puzzles or codes placed on a scene.

– With virtual reality, agents use a recreated virtual space to collect clues. The virtual space includes information scanned by X-rays and thermal images. By switching modes, special views can be applied to an entire space for investigation. The use of virtual reality also involves solving puzzles or codes placed on a scene. Truth Reenactment – When enough clues are collected in VR, the game switches to Truth Reenactment. When reviewing the flow of an incident, clues are applied to the questions raised to clarify the truth. If the truth can be revealed without contradiction, officers will be able to see a visual reenactment of the incident.

Personages

Iris

An internet idol affiliated with the Lemniscate talent agency. Her idol name is A-set, but her fans call her Tesa. She loves the occult and urban legends. Iris is a student of Sekiba High and a member of the dance club.

Iris and Mizuki were in the studio when the right half of a body suddenly appeared during a game show webcast.

Kizuna

The daughter of the very rich Chieda family. A senior at Sekiba High, and a member of the same dance club. She is a good friend of Iris. Through Iris, she is also friends with Mizuki.

Komeji

A former “Quiz King” turned comedian. His stage name is Andes Komeji. He has made a few TV appearances, but he’s not very successful.

He was the host of the game show when the right half of a body suddenly appeared in the studio during the webcast. The half body appearance marked the beginning of the Half Body serial murder case.