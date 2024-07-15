AI, the first factory without humans. It will operate 24/7 without even needing light

Reality has now surpassed fantasy, what until a few years ago seemed simply impossible has now happened. It is born the world’s first factory without humansyou won’t even need to pay the electricity bill because the “dark factory” will be managed entirely by robots and artificial intelligence and therefore does not require lights, since there are no workers wandering around the offices. The CEO of Xiaomi, Lei Junhas recently revealed that the production plant of smartphone new generation located in China in the Beijing district of Changping – Il Messaggero reports – will soon become operational. It is an autonomous intelligent installation one in a kindwhich operates 24/7without the need for human input. The Chinese telecom giant says the installation is not only capable of producing 10 million phones per yearbut it can also independently identify and correct production problems.



The structure, which required a investment of 2.4 billion yuan (approximately 330 million dollars), will extend over 81,000 square meters. Xiaomi’s project represents a first glimpse into the future of the manufacturing industry. However, – continues Il Messaggero – this revolution also brings with it important challenges and considerations, especially with regards to the impact on employment. Robots are slowly replacing human workers in a process that has been going on for over twenty years. One of the The most significant cuts occurred in 2016when Foxconn – Taiwanese giant in the production of electrical and electronic components, among its main customers there are Microsoft, Sony, Samsung, Amazon, and Apple – has reduced its workforce by 60,000more than half, replacing human workers with machines that work 24 hours a day, every day.