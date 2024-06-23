AI, the super intelligent Supreme Commander is ready in China

China has announced that it has ready the “Commander in chief”: its military Commander in chief, Terminators equipped with artificial intelligence. According to the Government, the new “warlord” (for now, fortunately, not authorized) is ready to create attack and defense strategies, independently manage an army of drones and even humans. Obviously, faced with such potential, no one can guarantee the actual green light. Also because (it is useful to remember) the processing of AI and its power is growing minute by minute, given that it has the ability to absorb all the knowledge circulating in the world, including military strategies. From what is known, the military law of the Asian giant does not yet allow a robot’s AI to act without the order of a human, a commander in flesh and blood complete with stars.

AI, the Chinese Terminator arrives after the American one, but seems more sophisticated

The Chinese Terminator does not seem isolated at the moment. The United States itself already uses artificial intelligence for military training in aeronautics, for the study of some war tactics and strategies and also for the use of conventional and non-conventional weapons.

But China’s cyborg seems to have made a breakthrough when it comes to innovation. In fact, its creators, all highly trained Chinese engineers, have confirmed that the model he absorbed human experiences, real war documents and strategies of different conflicts in history. Furthermore, again according to the designers, the model has some human abilities such as oblivion.

This is explained by the fact that when the AI ​​reaches a learning limit it cancels some non-priority aspects to be free to absorb new ones. At the moment it seems that “work” is being done to design valid options to support strategic conflicts in Taiwan or in the China Sea.

AI, the new Commander seems capable of foiling drone attacks and freeing himself from armored vehicles

It is guaranteed, according to its creators, to be able to decide how to foil massive drone attacks or clear the territory of enemy armored vehicles by concentrating fire. In short, a real military ChatGPT that assists human commanders.

At the moment it is underlined that the super Commander is nothing more or less than a very sophisticated video game of the Chinese Department of Defense. But no one could put their hand in the fire in swearing that, in the near future, the Commander could actually be deployed in war to launch a missile, send a drone or manage an army.

An obvious danger is that this instrument, unlike its American counterpart, seems to have been programmed to manage everything autonomously, without human intervention. This information arrives slowly and in particular groups of super technology experts. One can imagine how much hidden and potentially more “dangerous” there could be in this new “warlord”. Some concern arises spontaneously.