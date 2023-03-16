A new version of the ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence robot presented this Tuesday, March 14, and already adopted by Microsoft’s Bing search engine, boasts of being “as good as humans in many professional and academic environments.”

OpenAI, the Californian company behind the ChatGPT phenomenon, presented on Tuesday a new version of the generative artificial intelligence technology that operates the popular chatbot and that represents a further step towards computer programs as “intelligent” as humans.

Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in the start-up, announced at the same time that it had integrated GPT-4 into Bing, its search engine that already has ChatGPT functions for a month.

“GPT-4 is a great multimedia model, not as good as humans in many real-life scenarios, but as good as humans in many professional and academic contexts,” OpenAI states in a statement.

enthusiasm and controversy

ChatGPT generates a lot of excitement, but also controversy, as it is freely available and used by millions of people around the world to write essays, lines of code, scenarios or just to test its capabilities.

With GPT-4, the chatbot will be “more creative and collaborative than ever,” the company promises. Unlike previous versions, the new model is equipped with vision: it understands text, but also images, thanks to another start-up, Be My Eyes. However, it only outputs text.

For now, only users of ChatGPT Plus, the paid version of the chatbot, and the million Internet users with access to the new Bing will be able to try GPT-4 (for now, without image processing).

OpenAI has established itself as a leader in generative artificial intelligence (AI) with its programs that produce text or, like DALL-E, images. GPT-4’s multimedia capabilities are a step in the direction of so-called “general” artificial intelligence, which is claimed by the head of the start-up, Sam Altman.

The concept refers to AI systems with human cognitive abilities, or “smarter than humans in general,” according to Sam Altman. “Our mission is to ensure that general AI benefits all of humanity,” he stated on the company’s blog on February 24.

In this illustration taken on February 23, 2023, a smartphone with the ChatGPT logo is seen sitting on a computer motherboard. © Dado Ruvic / Reuters

“Never seen before”

For now, the model lacks a crucial capacity: memory. He trained with data that ends in September 2021 and “does not continually learn from his experiments,” OpenAI details.

However, it gained academic ground: “It passes the exam to become a lawyer with a score as good as the top 10%. The previous version, GPT 3.5, was in the bottom 10%,” the company congratulated itself.

“GPT-4 can now apply to Stanford (a prestigious US university). His reasoning ability is unheard of,” tweeted Jim Fan, an AI specialist who has worked for Google and OpenAI and is now at Nvidia. He admitted to receiving worse results on some of the tests he passed than the model.

“The power of the algorithm will increase, but it’s not a second revolution,” said Robert Vesoul, CEO of French company Illuin Technology. “We didn’t go from the Moon to Mars.”

“Despite its capabilities, GPT-4 has similar limitations to previous models,” OpenAI acknowledged. “It’s still not totally reliable (‘hallucinates’, makes things up, and makes logical errors).”

Race for AI

The popularity of ChatGPT launched a race for generative AI. Leading the way, Microsoft and Google integrated automatic authoring tools into their online platforms and software, to help produce emails, ad campaigns and other documents, but not without machine glitches and hallucinations.

Morgan Stanley announced Tuesday that it would use GPT-4, which allows “all the knowledge of the most qualified person in wealth management to be available, instantly,” said Jeff McMillan, a senior executive at the bank.

Tutorial giant Khan Academy and payment app Stripe will also integrate GPT-4 features.

This rapid advance of generative AI worries many intellectual and creative professions, who already imagine themselves reduced to the role of managing chatbots to produce the best texts and images.

These technologies also have the potential to be used for nefarious purposes. The company announced that it has hired more than 50 experts to assess the new threats that could arise, for cybersecurity for example, in addition to the already known risks (generation of dangerous advice, faulty computer code, false information, etc.).

Your feedback and analysis should contribute to improving the model. “In particular, we have collected additional data to ensure that GPT-4 rejects user requests about the manufacture of hazardous chemicals,” explains OpenAI.

with AFP

Text translated from its original French version