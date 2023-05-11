Mexico City.- Artificial Intelligence monopolized today at Google I / O, the annual event of the Mountain View technology company, where they showed some examples of how this technology will reach their services and applications in the coming months.

Bard is Google’s answer to ChatGPT and its operation is similar, which in summary resorts to the use of large linguistic models (LLM) to generate interactions between human and machine intuitively.

Bard is the front face of Google’s generative AI, but behind this is PaLM 2, Google’s LLM that will go through different applications such as Gmail, Documents, Maps or Spreadsheets, to mention the most relevant.

“We recently moved Bard to PaLM 2, a much more capable large language model, which has enabled many of our recent enhancements, including advanced reasoning and math skills and coding capabilities,” Google reported in your I/O news site.

Last March, Google announced the deployment of Bard underpinning its own LLM called LaMDA, which in turn is related to Transformer, a neural network architecture that Google invented in 2017.

“That architecture (Transformer) produces a model that can be trained to read many words (a sentence or a paragraph, for example), pay attention to how those words relate to each other, and then predict what words it thinks will come next,” he explains. Google in a post on his blog.

At the moment, Bard is only available in the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan, but the firm plans to expand it to more than 180 countries and support more than 40 languages; Dates for the plan to take place were not disclosed.

“Looking forward, we’ll introduce new ways to fuel your imagination and curiosity by integrating features from the Google apps and services you already use—Docs, Drive, Gmail, Maps, and more—directly into the Bard experience.

“And, of course, you’ll always be in control of your privacy settings when deciding how you want to use these tools and extensions,” Google promised.

Bard will be able to use other tools from the same firm such as Google Lens; For example, the person can open the camera on his cell phone, take a photo of his pet, and ask Bard to generate a description of the animal, but in a creative and jokey way.

Bard’s capabilities reach the field of programming, developers can ask him to write pieces of code, in this case, there will be more options to make their work easier, such as making the source transparent where such a block of code came from, dark mode and the option to export the generated code snippets.

At the same time, they indicated that Bard will have more visual options, for example, if the person wants to see tourist attractions in a certain place, Bard will offer photos collected from the web.

Another example is the inclusion of Adobe Firefly in Bard, this Adobe tool generates images from text, something similar to what Midjourney does, so people can translate their written ideas into something visual, an example is asking them to invite a unicorn-themed children’s party, and voilà, it will throw up four images.

The search engine, the company’s first product, will be strengthened with AI to improve results, in the future it will be possible to make more complex queries. “Show me a heavenly place for a family with a 3-year-old and a dog” upon request will return a personalized response and have the ability to drill down.

In the shopping experience, the search engine will be more intuitive, for example, just by adding the query, “electric bikes for five-mile hilly rides”, the search engine will bring detailed information according to what the buyer is looking for as a description of the product , price, and some elements to take into account to delve into the subject.

In Google Photos, the generative AI is also at work with a tool called Magic Editor that adds elements to photos that were taken out of focus and makes edits like bluer skies and reframing the subject so that the result is a photo with more artistic composition. ; although somehow, it raises some questions about what will be real or not in photographs that could be disseminated on social networks.

To sustain all this level of computing that AI requires, high-level hardware is needed, which is why they added A3, Google’s supercomputer that uses Nvidia’s graphics processing power with its H100 solutions and Intel processors, to the role of ads. Fourth generation Xeon for servers.