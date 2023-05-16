Geoffrey Hinton was a pioneer of artificial intelligence. In 2012, Hinton and two of his graduate students at the University of Toronto created a technology that became the intellectual foundation for the AI ​​systems that the biggest companies in the tech industry believe are a key to their future.

However, on May 1, he officially joined critics who say these companies are running into danger with their aggressive campaign to create products based on generative artificial intelligence, the technology that powers popular chatbots like ChatGPT.

Hinton said he quit his job at Google, where he worked for more than a decade and became one of the most respected voices in the field, so he could speak out against the risks of AI.

A part of him, he said, now regrets his life’s work.

“I console myself with the usual excuse: if I hadn’t done it, someone else would have done it.”Hinton said recently at his home in Toronto.

Hinton’s journey from AI pioneer to alarmist marks a remarkable moment for the tech industry at perhaps its most important turning point in decades. Industry leaders believe that new AI systems could be as important as the introduction of the web browser in the early 1990s and could lead to advances in areas ranging from drug research to education.

But many worry that generative AI may already be a tool for disinformation. Soon, it could be a risk to jobs. Later, critics say, it could be a risk to humanity.

“It’s hard to see how you can stop bad actors from using it for bad things.Hinton said.

After OpenAI, a San Francisco startup, released a new version of ChatGPT in March, more than 1,000 experts signed an open letter calling for a six-month moratorium on new systems because AI poses “profound risks.” for society and humanity.

Several days later, 19 current and former leaders of the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence, a 40-year-old academic society, published their own letter warning of the risks of AI. That group included Eric Horvitz, chief scientific officer at Microsoft, which has implemented OpenAI in many products.including its Bing search engine.

Jeff Dean, Google’s chief scientific officer, said in a statement: “We remain committed to a responsible approach to AI”.

In 2012, Hinton and two of his students in Toronto, Ilya Sutskever and Alex Krishevsky, built a neural network that could analyze thousands of photos and be taught to identify common objects, such as flowers, dogs and cars.

Google spent $44 million to acquire a company founded by Hinton and his two students. His system led to chatbots like ChatGPT and Google Bard. Sutskever became Senior Scientist for OpenAI.

Until last year, Hinton said, Google acted as a “proper custodian.” But now that Microsoft has bolstered its Bing search engine with a chatbot—challenging Google’s core business—Google is rushing to implement the same technology. It’s a race that might be impossible to stop, Hinton said.

He worries that the internet will be flooded with false photos, videos and texts, and the average person “will no longer be able to tell what is true.”

He is also concerned that AI will disrupt the job market. Chatbots could replace paralegals, personal assistants, and others who handle routine tasks. “Eliminate monotonous work“, said. “I could eliminate more than that.”

Hinton said that future versions of AI can pose a threat to humanity because they often learn unexpected behaviors from the vast amount of data they analyze. This becomes a problem, he said, as people and companies allow AI systems to not only generate their own computer code, but also run it on their own. And he dreads the day when truly autonomous weapons—those killer robots—will become a reality.

“The idea that these things could actually become smarter than people —a few people believed itHinton said. “But most people thought it was too distant. And I thought it was very distant. I thought it was 30-50 years away or even longer. Obviously I don’t believe that anymore”.

CADE METZ

THE NEW YORK TIMES