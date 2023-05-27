













The one who decided to do it was an image generator known as @AlexDai_DK. The result of his work was shared through Twitter. It is a recreation of this character in its two versions; that is, as a man and as a woman.

More than realistic we should say that its appearance is ‘semi-realistic’ since the skin does not give much impression of realism; the same with the hair.

We could well say that this is how Ranma could look using computer graphics.

The designs are not bad but those who watched the anime surely immediately noticed two errors and they have to do with the eyes. The male version has them brown, while the female version is grey.

In the animated adaptation of Ranma ½ the colors of the eyes are the same; these do not change like the gender of this character. The fact is that neither is brown or gray.

They are actually blue of a hue that sometimes tends to dark purple.

At least on that occasion the person who produced the images, @AlexDai_DK, did take care that the hand of the female version of Saotome was well shaped. Many times that detail ruins an image.

Especially when there are extra fingers or they have a strange shape. Regarding Ranma Saotome’s hair as male and female, that’s correct. In the first case it is black and in the second red.

This is precisely how it came to be handled in the animated adaptation, since Rumiko Takahashi, the creator of the series, had not considered this detail. With what tool are these images created? Well, nothing less than with Midjourney.

But a mode known as Niji is being used, which allows you to generate manga and anime-like images that copy the styles of various artists.

Months ago it was in experimentation but more and more it offers refined results as in this case.

Perhaps the only thing that these designs needed was for the person in charge to take into account the details that we mentioned before. That way the illustrations would have stood out more.

