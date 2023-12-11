This year has been interesting for Nintendo in terms of direct-to-cinema movies, since it finally arrived Super Mario Bros. Moviewhich was created in collaboration with Shigeru Miyamoto with Illumination Studios, and which has become a box office success. That was followed a couple of weeks ago by the announcement that The Legend of Zelda It will also have its own filming, in this case things have changed, since the work will be neither more nor less than live action.

With this in mind, there are people who have stopped to think what would have happened if with Mario The same decision was also made, with characters played by flesh and blood actors, and thus they used artificial intelligence to shape them, at least those who have an originally humanoid appearance. Among the experiments is Peachwho apparently would have a look that fans would want to see.

Here the illustrations:

These illustrations of the princess of the mushroom kingdom were made by none other than mysmartarts, says that he has already experienced a lot on Twitter and Instagram with various entertainment characters, whether video games, movies, anime or more. In fact, not long ago he wanted to bring Saitama of One Punch Manhaving a result that looks quite good in case they want to make an interpretation of real life for Netflix.

Remember that the movie Super Mario Bros. Is available in HBO Max.

Via: instagram

Editor's note: Although the illustrations attract a lot of attention, it is better that they have taken the route of animation, as it takes much longer to age. We will have the Mario tape there for many years, and it will still be fun and look amazing always.