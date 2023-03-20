Again, someone uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to make images of a manga and anime character; now it was Marin Kitagawa’s turn My Dress Up Darling but with her Rizu Kyun cosplay.

Yes, the same one that Wakana Gojo had to do using a lot of his imagination, since the character on which it is based has a peculiar design. This succubus outfit was worn by Marin in a photo shoot that took place in a hotel.

The person responsible for this work is the person in charge of the Waifu.Ai Twitter account (@waifu_jp), which uses the Stable Diffusion system to make its creations.

There are several details that stand out in this design, such as Marin’s horns and red hair under this cosplay.

The same can be said for the pointy ears and wings reminiscent of a bat. At least on this occasion, the color of the eyes is taken care of.

Fountain: CloverWorks.

On other occasions we mentioned that some things that go wrong with what Waifu.Ai does are the eyes of the characters. But now he did take it into account.

However, there’s one very glaring detail missing from this AI recreation of Marin Kitagawa as Rizu Kyun. What do we mean?

They only have to see her hand and the very strange shape of one of her fingers. Her hands are often a problem when generating AI character images.

Where does Rizu Kyun come from in the My Dress-Up Darling anime?

Rizu Kyun is one of the many characters Marin Kitagawa cosplays as in the manga and anime of My Dress Up Darling. But this succubus originates from a story that exists within this series.

This is succuIDK, a 4-koma format manga where she wants to absorb the dreams of a light novel writer. However, despite her efforts, she fails in her work. All because this author usually works at night.

Fountain: Twitter.

It is precisely when the day falls that the inspiration to work on his works strikes him, and Rizu Kyun cannot use his powers in daylight, which is when he rests.

That is why in the plot of this manga, which is divided into four bullet points, he looks for a way to fall asleep and take advantage of it.

In this story her design is chibi or super-deformed style. It is the reason that Wakana Gojo suffered a bit when designing and manufacturing her suit.

