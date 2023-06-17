Twitter user @mariruriri_ has been wowing the community with his incredible images generated by artificial intelligence. Using Stable Diffusion, he has managed to transform manga and anime characters into their live action versions.

On this occasion, @mariruriri_ has shared an image of friezaone of the most iconic villains of dragonball. By using the artificial intelligencehas recreated the appearance of frieza in a real action environment. The result is amazing, showing what this powerful and fearsome character would look like if he were played by an actor in a live action film or series.

@mariruriri_’s talent for combining the aesthetics of manga and anime characters with reality is impressive. His generated images have captured the essence of frieza, from his pale skin and distinctive shape to his intimidating stare and signature armor. It is evident that she has invested time and effort in perfecting every detail and achieving a visually stunning result.

Not surprisingly, @mariruriri_’s images have generated quite a stir on social media. The fans of dragonball They are in awe of the ability of artificial intelligence to bring their favorite characters to life in such a realistic and faithful way to the original work.

Via: Egames News

Editor’s note: This display of creativity and passion for manga and anime demonstrates how the artificial intelligence it can be a powerful tool for exploring new interpretations and adaptations of our favorite stories.